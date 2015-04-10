FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fire at Rosneft refinery kills one, output unaffected-company
April 10, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fire at Rosneft refinery kills one, output unaffected-company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the Angarsk refinery of Russia’s biggest oil firm Rosneft in east Siberia on Friday, killing one worker, Rosneft said.

“At 0955 (1455 local time) the fire was put out ... The work of the enterprise has not been suspended, output has been carried out as planned,” Rosneft said in a statement.

It said the fire had broken out at a pipeline which was under maintenance during repair works, adding that the company had launched an investigation into the incident. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

