Russia's Rosneft considers selling Saratov refinery - paper
November 13, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft considers selling Saratov refinery - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, is considering selling its Saratov refinery, Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Saratov plant, which has a refining capacity of 6.8 million tonnes of oil a year, became part of Rosneft last year, after the company bought its peer TNK-BP for $55 billion. It is one of a total 13 refineries owned by Rosneft in Russia.

Quoting sources, Kommersant said Rosneft was valuing the plant at around $400-$500 million and was in talks with a couple of players but had failed to reach any agreement so far.

Rosneft declined to comment.

The company has asked the government for more than 2 trillion roubles ($43 billion) in financial support after it was put under Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. The measures limit its ability to raise funds in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
