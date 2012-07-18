Former Rosneft exec may replace Khudainatov-paper

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Sergei Kudryashov, deputy chief executive of Russian state-owned oil producer Zarubezhneft and a former deputy energy minister, may replace Eduard Khudainatov as vice president of Rosneft, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources close to Rosneft, reported that Khudainatov, who was the oil major’s president until Igor Sechin, Russia’s former deputy prime minister assumed the post in May, will leave at the end of this month.

Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Khudainatov was expected leave Rosneft following Sechin’s appointment.

Kudryashov had previously worked for Rosneft as a first vice president when Sergei Bogdanchikov was chief executive of Russia’s largest oil company. (Wrting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)