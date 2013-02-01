FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rosneft 2012 profit below forecasts, cash flow halved
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Rosneft 2012 profit below forecasts, cash flow halved

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Rosneft says 2012 net income up 7 pct to 342 bln rbls

* Free cash flow down 54.5 percent to 45 bln rbls

* TNK-BP’s $55 bln takeover to be closed in H1

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s No.1 oil producer, reported on Friday a forecast-missing 7 percent increase in 2012 net profit, while free cash flow halved ahead of its $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP, sending its shares down.

Rosneft’s shares fell 2.3 percent, underperforming a 0.1 percent decline in the Moscow market as the state oil major joined gas export monopoly Gazprom in delivering weak cash flow numbers symptomatic of heavy investment.

Rosneft reported a 54.5 percent drop in free cash flow to 45 billion roubles ($1.5 billion), although its acquisition of cash-generative TNK-BP will bolster its ability to repay $30 billion in acquisition loans for Russia’s largest takeover.

The deal to buy TNK-BP from BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires is expected to close in the first half of the year.

Rosneft’s 2012 net income increased to 342 billion roubles ($11.4 billion) thanks to a rise in production and oil prices, but missed analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected full-year net income of 347 billion roubles..

Revenues increased 13 percent to 3.1 trillion roubles, the company said in a statement, in line with expectations.

Last year, Brent crude hit a record average price of $112 per barrel, but some global majors, including ConocoPhillips , reported a fall in core earnings as oil has become harder to find and more expensive to extract.

Rosneft’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 8 percent to 609 billion roubles in 2012, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 596 billion roubles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.