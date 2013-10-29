FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft Q3 net income, cash flow surge after TNK-BP deal
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 29, 2013 / 9:53 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft Q3 net income, cash flow surge after TNK-BP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft, the world’s top listed crude producer, said on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to 280 billion roubles ($8.77 billion), slightly missing analyst forecasts, after its acquisition of smaller rival TNK-BP.

This was below analysts’ expectations of profit of 284 billion roubles, and includes a 167 billion rouble revaluation of TNK-BP.

Adjusted free cash flow stood at 84 billion roubles in July-September, up from 35 billion roubles in the previous quarter, Rosneft said.

The company completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, which was Russia’s third-largest oil producer, from BP and a consortium of Soviet-born tycoons in March.

BP became a holder of 19.75 percent in Rosneft as a part of the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.