FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's Q2 net profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

Rosneft's Q2 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s No. 1 oil producer, said on Friday its second-quarter net income rose by almost five times, year-on-year, to 172 billion roubles ($4.9 billion), beating analyst forecasts, thanks to a stronger rouble.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, in which BP owns a 19.75 percent stake, had expected April-June net income at 161 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 304 billion roubles, almost in line with expectations.

Sales for the period rose to 1.44 trillion roubles, slightly above the 1.42 trillion roubles seen by analysts

The company also said that free cash flow was 112 billion roubles, which is three times higher than in the second quarter 2013, while net debt declined to 1.495 trillion roubles.

$1 = 35.0685 Russian Roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.