Russia's Rosneft Q4 net profit at 52 bln rbls, slightly down y/y

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, posted net profit of 52 billion roubles ($907.7 million) in the fourth quarter last year, slightly less than in Q4 of 2015, the company said on Wednesday.

The same period last year, Rosneft saw its net profit at 53 billion roubles. Its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 stood at 1.5 trillion roubles, up from 1.2 trillion roubles a year ago.

Rosneft also said its EBITDA was at 365 billion roubles in the last quarter of 2016, up from 278 billion roubles in the same period last year. The company said it plans to pay dividends at least twice a year.