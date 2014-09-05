CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Russia's Rosneft plans to start oil drilling at Sakhalin Arkutun-Dagi field this month

(Corrects to clarify that oil drilling, not output, to start this month after Rosneft corrected its statement)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, plans to start oil drilling at the Sakhalin Arkutun-Dagi offshore field this month, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Arkutun-Dagi offshore field is part of the Sakhalin-1 project led by U.S. ExxonMobil. The field is expected to add 90,000 barrels per day within three years to Russia’s total output, which currently stands at around 10.5 million bpd. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)