Russia's Rosneft says work with foreign partners unhurt by sanctions
July 25, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft says work with foreign partners unhurt by sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s No.1 oil producer, has no plans to change how it operates with foreign partners despite West-imposed sanctions over Moscow’s role in Ukraine, a company official said on Friday.

“Speaking about our forward plans regarding our cooperation with our partners, there have been no changes, everything has been done and (funding) is on track... We should not expect any major changes,” a company official told a conference call through an interpreter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)

