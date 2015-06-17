FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sechin hopes ties fine between Sakhalin-1 shareholders
June 17, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sechin hopes ties fine between Sakhalin-1 shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, a shareholder with ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1, hopes relations between the project’s shareholders would not be affected by a tax dispute, CEO Igor Sechin on Wednesday.

Sechin added that work on the Kara Sea, where Rosneft’s U.S. partner Exxon suspended cooperation due to Western sanctions against Russia, was going on schedule but declined to say when the second well would be drilled.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

