Russia's Sechin hopes ties fine between Sakhalin-1 shareholders

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, a shareholder with ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1, hopes relations between the project’s shareholders would not be affected by a tax dispute, CEO Igor Sechin on Wednesday.

Sechin added that work on the Kara Sea, where Rosneft’s U.S. partner Exxon suspended cooperation due to Western sanctions against Russia, was going on schedule but declined to say when the second well would be drilled.