CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-China's CNPC eyes role in Rosneft's privatisation - Interfax

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that China’s CNPC, not Sinopec, interested in Rosneft’s privatisation)

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is interested in taking part in the privatisation of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.

The Russian government plans to sell a stake in Rosneft later this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Smith)