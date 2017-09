MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer hit by Western sanctions, has asked for more than 2 trillion roubles ($48.52 billion) from the National Wealth Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.

The National Wealth Fund is one of Russia's two rainy day funds that collect windfall oil revenues.