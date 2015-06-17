FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft's Sechin says sanctions hit market capitalisation
June 17, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Rosneft's Sechin says sanctions hit market capitalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 (Reuters) - Western sanctions make it almost impossible for Russian oil producer Rosneft to raise funds globally, Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

“Sanctions ... have made it almost impossible to raise funds globally. This, of course, affected market capitalisation,” Sechin said.

Rosneft’s market capitalisation stands at 2.6 trillion roubles ($48.10 billion), according to ThomsonReuters data, less than the $55 billion it paid for its smaller peer, TNK-BP, in 2013. ($1 = 54.0550 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

