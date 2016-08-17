Russia's Rosneft to launch Suzun oil field within one-two months

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, plans to launch its Suzun oil field within the next one-two months, Rosneft First Vice President Pavel Fyodorov told a conference call on Wednesday.

He also said that Rosneft sees its output rising in the second half of 2016 on the back of new projects.

Rosneft said earlier it expected to produce 1.2 million tonnes of oil by year-end at the Suzun field.