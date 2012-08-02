FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No final decision on acquisition of BP's TNK-BP stake-Rosneft
August 2, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

No final decision on acquisition of BP's TNK-BP stake-Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Russia, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft has not taken a final decision to acquire British oil major BP’s stake in TNK-BP, a company executive said on Thursday.

“We have not made any decisions on this acquisition yet and it is too early to tell whether we will do it, on what economic terms, how the deal might look like, if it happens,” Rosneft vice-president Dmitry Avdeyev told a conference call.

BP announced in June it had indications of interest and was willing to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, in which it is a partner of a group of Russian billionaires represented by the Alfa-Access-Renova consortium.

AAR, which has also indicated an interest in BP’s stake, said it would accept Rosneft as an equal partner, after the group announced it would enter talks to buy the stake.

