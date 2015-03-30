Rosneft's Vankor oil output may start declining next year

VANKOR OIL FIELD, Russia, March 30 (Reuters) - Oil production at Vankor oilfield, one of the largest deposits controlled by state-run Russian top oil producer Rosneft , may start declining next year, a top official at the company told reporters.

“(Vankor‘s) oil production will stay at the plateau of 22 million tonnes this year, while next year it may decline slightly,” Alexander Cherepanov, the chief engineer of Vankorneft, Rosneft’s fully-controlled subsidiary, which develops the field, said in comments cleared for publication on Monday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)