MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft plans to raise up to 85.4 billion roubles ($1.13 billion) in three loans from VTB bank, RIA news agency reported on Monday citing Rosneft’s documents.

Rosneft’s debt obligations stand at $13.7 billion this year. ($1 = 75.8808 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)