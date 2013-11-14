FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia watchdog clears Rostelecom plan to buy bank
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 14, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Russia watchdog clears Rostelecom plan to buy bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly watchdog has cleared a plan by telecoms operator Rostelecom to buy medium-sized lender Sobinbank, the regulator said on Thursday.

Sobinbank is ranked No. 83 by assets and is a unit of Bank Rossiya of Yuri Kovalchuk, a St Petersburg banker whose association with President Vladimir Putin dates back to the early 1990s and who has business interests in telecoms.

Bank Rossiya recently bought a stake in the country’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia and is linked to a possible plan to merge it with Rostelecom’s mobile business to create a stronger rival to market leaders MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom.

Rostelecom said on Thursday it was interested in buying a bank to develop mobile banking, online payments and microfinance services and that it was considering various options.

Bank Rossiya confirmed talks with Rostelecom but declined to elaborate.

Megafon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile operator, said in September it was in talks to buy a bank to capitalize on growing interest among consumers in managing their finances on the go and to cross-sell services to existing customers.

MTS already has a stake in a bank it had bought from their parent Sistema to exploit benefits from combining mobile communications and banking. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Douglas Busvine and Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.