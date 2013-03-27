FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rostelecom sets buyout offer price ahead of merger
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Rostelecom sets buyout offer price ahead of merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Wednesday it would buy out shareholders who vote against its merger with Svyazinvest at a premium to the market price.

The company will buy ordinary shares at 136.05 roubles ($4.40) and preferred shares at 95.24 roubles, a spokeswoman said, compared to Tuesday’s closing prices of 120.99 roubles and 89.33 roubles respectively.

Rostelecom plans to merge with its state-run shareholder, holding company Svyazinvest, absorbing its assets and simplifying its ownership structure, with the government set to keep control. ($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.