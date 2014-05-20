FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rostelecom plans to pay $255 mln in 2013 dividend
May 20, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rostelecom plans to pay $255 mln in 2013 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Tuesday it could pay 8.8 billion roubles ($255 million)in 2013 dividends, equal to 37 percent of its annual net profit under international reporting standards.

The board recommended a dividend of 4.8 roubles per each preferred share while the dividend on ordinary shares will be calculated based on the number of shares outstanding as of July 14 after deducting the accrued dividends on preference shares. ($1 = 34.5185 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

