Russia's Rostelecom approves dividend policy tied to cash flow

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Friday its board had approved a new three-year dividend policy which will see it pay out at least 75 percent of its free cash flow on ordinary and preferred shares for 2015-2017.

Its total dividend payout during 2016-2018 should not be less than 45 billion roubles ($660 million), it said in a statement.

“As Rostelecom nears the completion of the capital-intensive modernisation of its network infrastructure ... the company’s capex commitments will be lower starting from 2016, releasing more funds available for dividends,” Rostelecom said.