Russia's Rostelecom retires its treasury shares

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms group Rostelecom has decided to cancel all of its treasury shares, which constitute 6.14 percent of ordinary shares and 13.7 percent of preferred shares, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Friday.

By law, treasury shares do not give the right to vote at shareholders’ meeting and they do not qualify for dividends.

The decision to cancel the shares was taken after talks with investors, Vedomosti reported, who were worried by their size, which could make them problematic to sell.

Rostelecom was not immediately available to comment.

Rostelecom was forced to buy back some of its own shares last year from shareholders who did not agree with the company’s joint venture with the Russia’s fourth-biggest wireless carrier Tele2.

Cancellation of the shares will proportionally increase the shares of all shareholders and the value of each share. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)