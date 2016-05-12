FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rostelecom, Rostec set up local telecoms equipment venture
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Russia's Rostelecom, Rostec set up local telecoms equipment venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday it has set up a joint venture with industrial conglomerate Rostec to produce their own network equipment.

Russian network operators currently rely heavily on foreign equipment producers such as Nokia Corp, Ericsson , Huawei and Samsung for their hardware, which has become increasingly costly since the value of the rouble was hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices.

Rostelecom, the fixed-line telephony and Internet services operator which also provides communication services to government bodies, said the joint venture will be based on local equipment maker Bulat, with Rostelecom’s unit Vestelcom acquiring a 37.5 percent stake.

Russian research institute Masshtab, part of Rostec, has a 37.5 percent stake in the venture, while privately-held equipment maker QTECH received 25 percent, Rostelecom said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.