MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom reported a fall in second-quarter profit amid increased competition for mobile services, but beat analysts’ expectations.

Net profit at Russia’s fifth-largest mobile operator was 7.3 billion roubles ($221 million), which it said was a 3 percent fall from the previous year. It beat analysts’ forecast of 6.3 billion roubles ($191 million).