FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rostelecom boosts Q1 earnings 43 pct, revenues rise
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 17, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Russia's Rostelecom boosts Q1 earnings 43 pct, revenues rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit rose 43 percent to 3 billion roubles ($46 million), year-on-year, helped by foreign exchange and financial gains.

The company said forex gains and revaluation of financial instruments helped lift earnings despite a 1.9 billion rouble loss related to its interest in a mobile joint venture with Tele2 Russia.

Rostelecom has a 45 percent stake in the venture, Russia’s fourth-biggest mobile phone operator, which has been investing heavily in data networks to catch up with bigger rivals MTS , Megafon, and Vimpelcom.

Revenues edged up 1.1 percent to 72.5 billion roubles amid an increase in the number of Internet and TV subscribers by 6 percent and 9 percent from a year ago, driving sales in these business segments by 4 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The company also boosted sales of VPN and cloud services as well as revenues from traffic transit, helping offset an 11 percent fall in core, fixed-line telephony sales.

“For the remainder of 2016, a great deal of our attention will be spent on building business in new digital segments,” Chief Executive Officer Sergei Kalugin said.

The company confirmed its 2016 forecast for 1-2 percent revenue growth, flat operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) and capital expenditure (capex) of less than 19 percent of revenues.

In the first quarter, OIBDA edged up 0.7 percent to 24.7 billion roubles while consolidated free cash flow was at a negative 2.4 billion roubles due to a 16-percent rise in capex.

Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn, Rostelecom chief financial officer, said free cash flow would be positive in the remaining three quarters of the year, allowing it to pay dividends in line with its policy.

$1 = 64.9596 roubles Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.