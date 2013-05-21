FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rostelecom Q1 net profit falls 49 pct
May 21, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Rostelecom Q1 net profit falls 49 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom reported on Tuesday a 49 percent fall in first-quarter net income due to one-off gains in the year-ago period and higher interest expenses.

The company said its net profit fell to 6.4 billion roubles ($205 million) in the first three months of 2013, which was below the 6.5 billion rouble average forecast in a Reuters poll, from a revised 12.5 billion the year earlier.

Revenues decreased 10 percent to 77.1 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) fell 16 percent to 28.8 billion roubles, with an OIBDA margin sliding to 37.4 percent from 40.3 percent.

Analysts had forecast revenue of 77.9 billion roubles, OIBDA of 28.5 billion roubles and OIBDA margin at 36.5 percent.

Rostelecom’s year-earlier results got a one-off boost from the government order for live video surveillance at polling stations during elections. ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
