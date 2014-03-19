FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rostelecom earnings fall, sales flat
March 19, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Rostelecom earnings fall, sales flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom reported on Wednesday flat sales and a decline in earnings for the final quarter of 2013, hit by lower revenues from fixed-line calls and a high base effect.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was 1 billion roubles ($27.56 million), down from 2.7 billion roubles the year earlier, while revenues were unchanged at 85.3 billion roubles, the former fixed-line monopoly said in a statement.

The high base effect in 2012 was linked to the recognition of one-off profit gains. ($1 = 36.2805 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

