Russia's Rostelecom Q3 earnings rise 12 pct
November 20, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Rostelecom Q3 earnings rise 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 12 percent, year-on-year, to 10.5 billion roubles ($321 million).

The company also said its sales edged up 2 percent, year-on-year, to 78.2 billion roubles with pay-TV, broadband and data services helping to offset a decline in its core local fixed-line telephony services and in mobile business. ($1 = 32.7265 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

