Russia's Rostelecom sees flat revenues in 2015
March 16, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Rostelecom sees flat revenues in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms provider Rostelecom said on Monday it expected revenues to be flat in 2015, citing uncertainty over macroeconomic conditions.

The company, which spun off mobile business last year, reported a fourth-quarter net loss from fixed line business of 2 billion roubles ($32.2 million) compared to net profit of 2.7 billion a year ago due to the paper revaluation of financial instruments and goodwill revaluation.

$1 = 62.1930 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

