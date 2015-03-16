Russia's Rostelecom sees flat revenues in 2015

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled telecoms provider Rostelecom said on Monday it expected revenues to be flat in 2015, citing uncertainty over macroeconomic conditions.

The company, which spun off mobile business last year, reported a fourth-quarter net loss from fixed line business of 2 billion roubles ($32.2 million) compared to net profit of 2.7 billion a year ago due to the paper revaluation of financial instruments and goodwill revaluation.