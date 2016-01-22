Ability to maintain macro stability test for Russian govt - c.bank head

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The ability to maintain macroeconomic stability in the current challenging market situation presents the Russian government with a test to take difficult but necessary decisions, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

“(It is) a kind of test for the maturity of our state,” Nabiullina said.

She added that current market conditions required quick responses and adjustments. Nabiullina said the central bank had all tools to prevent threats to financial stability. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly)