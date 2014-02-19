FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble hits boundary of announced cbank corridor
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 19, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Russian rouble hits boundary of announced cbank corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble has weakened to the level of 41.80 against a dollar-euro dollar-euro basket , the boundary of the corridor announced by the central bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank said the corridor ranged from 34.80 to 41.80 from Feb. 18. The actual range of the corridor may differ because the central bank announces shifts a day after they occur.

When the rouble falls to the edge of the corridor the bank makes unlimited interventions to support the rouble, up from $400 million a day when it is within 95 kopecks of the edge. The central bank moves the corridor by five kopecks each time it has expended $350 million in interventions. (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.