Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 5 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

The new corridor extends from 36.15-43.15 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of March 17, compared to 36.10-43.10 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Since March 3, the central bank decides the allotment needed to be exhausted before shifting the corridor on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, it said the allotment stood at $1.5 billion as of March 14.

The rouble was trading at 42.80 against the basket at 0605 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)

