a year ago
UPDATE 1--Russian FinMin may resume forex sales from Reserve Fund in Aug -Ifax
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1--Russian FinMin may resume forex sales from Reserve Fund in Aug -Ifax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Satisfied with current rouble exchange rate

* May increase borrowing on domestic market (Adds quotes)

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry may resume sales of foreign exchange from the country's Reserve Fund in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Monday.

Russia has been tapping its rainy day Reserve Fund to fill holes in the budget caused by low oil prices.

The ministry plans to take around 2.2 trillion roubles in 2016, the bulk of it in December - the month it sees as "the most difficult in terms of using (state funds)", Oreshkin said, according to RIA news agency. "In July we will not use (the Reserve Fund)... In August we will probably use (it)."

Sales of forex from the fund do not directly affect the forex market because they take place between the finance ministry and the central bank.

Oreshkin said the rouble's current exchange rate corresponds to the balance of payments and the oil price, RIA reported.

"The rate is as it should be, given the free float policy. We ... do not target the rate's levels," he said.

Last week Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov said the rouble was starting to get too strong and the central bank then ruled out any action to influence the currency's level .

Oreshkin also said the ministry did not exclude borrowing more on the domestic market instead of selling Eurobonds. Russia has raised $1.75 billion via Eurobonds of a planned $3 billion of external borrowing in 2016.

"It's clear that it would not be a big increase (in domestic debt), Interfax quoted Oreshkin as saying.

Russia has increased net domestic borrowing by 288 billion roubles in 2016 out of a planned 300 billion roubles, an amount that could be exceeded, he said. (Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Mariya Kiselyova and Jason Bush/Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
