Russians boost foreign-currency deposits in October -central bank data
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russians boost foreign-currency deposits in October -central bank data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russians increased their foreign-currency bank deposits in October while the size of their rouble deposits fell, central bank data showed on Tuesday, pointing to rising concern over a steep slide in the rouble.

Russians had 3.856 trillion roubles’ ($82.27 billion) worth of foreign-currency deposits as of Nov. 1, compared to 3.421 trillion roubles on Oct. 1, an increase of more than 12 percent.

Their rouble deposits fell by 0.3 percent to 13.829 trillion roubles over the same period, according to the central bank.

The rouble lost more than 8 percent of its value against the dollar in October, prompting many Russians to buy dollars at currency-exchange booths and rent safety deposit boxes, fearing restrictions on bank withdrawals.

Analysts said the Russian currency’s devaluation explained most of the increase in the rouble value of foreign-currency deposits in October but that the data also showed Russians were actively favouring deposits in dollars and euros.

“Deposits in foreign currency rose by approximately 3.8 percent due to (people) adding funds. The rest of the rise was due to revaluation (of the rouble),” said Yury Tulinov, head of research for capital markets and investment banking at Rosbank. (1 US dollar = 46.8710 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Editing by Catherine Evans)

