Russian economy minister says rouble has potential to strengthen
November 24, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russian economy minister says rouble has potential to strengthen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The rouble still has the potential to strengthen after gaining more than 3 percent against the dollar last week and a strong start to trading on Monday, Russia’s economy minister said.

“We have (as the official central bank exchange rate) for tomorrow for the dollar 44.48 roubles and for the euro 55.4 roubles, they (the two currencies) have fallen back 7-8 percent,” Alexei Ulyukayev told lawmakers in Russia’s upper house of parliament.

“But that is not the limit, we have still not reached an equilibrium level,” he said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

