FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow Exchange says no offers being accepted above boundary limit for USD/RUB pair
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 15, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Moscow Exchange says no offers being accepted above boundary limit for USD/RUB pair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Moscow Exchange said on Monday that no offers were being accepted in evening trading above a boundary limit on the dollar/rouble currency pair that the exchange sets as a risk management parameter.

“In the evening trading session the USD/RUB reached the upper price boundary of 64.4459 set daily by Moscow Exchange as a risk management parameter. No offers were accepted above the boundary limit,” a spokesman for the exchange said.

“Under the rules the risk parameters are not reviewed after 7 p.m. Moscow time, during the evening session. For the next day trading session the new risk parameters will be set by the exchange,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.