4 months ago
Putin says understands exporters' concerns about strong rouble
April 25, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 4 months ago

Putin says understands exporters' concerns about strong rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RYBINSK, Russia, April 25 (Reuters) - Russian authorities understand the concerns of export-focused companies about the rouble's recent appreciation and are looking into possible ways to address the situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are not interested in excessive rouble appreciation," Putin said.

The authorities will not disclose what tools they have at their disposal that they could use to influence the rouble rate, Putin said, saying Russia has no plans to strip the rouble of its free-floating status.

Unlike exporters, Russian households preferred to have a strong rouble, Putin said. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

