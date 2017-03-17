FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble was close to short-term equilibrium in Feb - cenbank
March 17, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 5 months ago

Russian rouble was close to short-term equilibrium in Feb - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian rouble was close to its short-term equilibrium in February, despite strengthening too much on some days on risk appetite for the Russian currency and foreign currency sales by exporting companies, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank expects the structural liquidity surplus to remain in the banking sector this month, except for the last working day when a short-term deficit is possible as banks need to meet some of the central bank's regulatory requirements. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)

