U.S. Fed's rate hike to have little impact on rouble - agency cites FinMin

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike its rate will have little impact on the Russian rouble, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund’s confirmation on Wednesday that a claim from a $3 billion Eurobond issued by Ukraine in December 2013 and held by Russia is “an official claim” will only strengthen Moscow’s position in court if it decides to take legal action against Kiev, Siluanov also said.

Moscow awaits Kiev’s proposals after the Fund’s decision on the official status of Ukraine’s debt, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)