Russian PM holds meeting on economy with top cenbank, govt officials
December 16, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russian PM holds meeting on economy with top cenbank, govt officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a meeting on Tuesday with top central bank and government officials on the country’s financial and economic situation, according to a press release published on the government’s website.

“The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, an aide to the President of Russia Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government Maxim Akimov,” the government said in the press release.

It would not reveal any more details about the meeting. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)

