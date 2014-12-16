FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank's rate hike came late - RIA Novosti cites Econ Minister
December 16, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank's rate hike came late - RIA Novosti cites Econ Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The overnight decision by the Russian central bank to raise rates came too late, RIA Novosti cited Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev, speaking after a meeting with top policy makers hosted by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, also said capital controls were not discussed.

Ulyukayev added the officials discussed measures to bring stability to financial markets, but there was no immediate information that any decisions were made.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

