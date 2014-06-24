FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar at 5-month low below 34 roubles after Ukraine ceasefire
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 24, 2014 / 6:23 AM / 3 years ago

Dollar at 5-month low below 34 roubles after Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has fallen to below 34 Russian roubles for first time since Jan. 23.

The rouble weakened to 36.71 to the dollar in mid-March as international tensions around Ukraine escalated, but has since recovered ground. Late on Monday, Ukraine’s eastern pro-Russian rebels agreed to observe a ceasefire with government forces at least until Friday morning to allow peace talks to proceed.

At 0615 GMT the rouble was trading at 33.95 against the dollar. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.