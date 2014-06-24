Dollar at 5-month low below 34 roubles after Ukraine ceasefire

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has fallen to below 34 Russian roubles for first time since Jan. 23.

The rouble weakened to 36.71 to the dollar in mid-March as international tensions around Ukraine escalated, but has since recovered ground. Late on Monday, Ukraine’s eastern pro-Russian rebels agreed to observe a ceasefire with government forces at least until Friday morning to allow peace talks to proceed.

At 0615 GMT the rouble was trading at 33.95 against the dollar. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Kevin Liffey)