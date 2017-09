MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble currency hit a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, touching a low of 38.97 against a backdrop of a stronger dollar.

The rouble has reached several historic lows in the past few months, weighed down by the Ukraine crisis. At 0824 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly to trade at 38.92. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush)