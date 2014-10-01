FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian roubles touches level of cbank interventions
October 1, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Russian roubles touches level of cbank interventions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble declined to 44.43 against a dollar-euro basket at Wednesday’s opening, moving beyond the level of 44.40 where the central bank automatically starts unlimited interventions to defend the currency.

The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months because of falling oil prices, sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

