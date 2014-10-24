FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouble weakens to new all-time low of over 42 rbls/dlr
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble weakens to new all-time low of over 42 rbls/dlr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble weakened to a new all-time low of 42.01 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, hurt by risk aversion linked to an upcoming review of Russia’s debt rating by Standard and Poor’s and weaker oil prices.

The rouble has been pressured for months by falling oil prices, Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.