Rouble weakens to new all-time low of over 42 rbls/dlr

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble weakened to a new all-time low of 42.01 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, hurt by risk aversion linked to an upcoming review of Russia’s debt rating by Standard and Poor’s and weaker oil prices.

The rouble has been pressured for months by falling oil prices, Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)