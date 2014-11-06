FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble strikes new low of over 46 rbls/dlr
November 6, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Rouble strikes new low of over 46 rbls/dlr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The rouble briefly weakened to a new all-time low of over 46 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, extending losses from earlier in the session to trade over 2 percent lower than the previous close.

By 1235 GMT, the rouble had recovered slightly to trade at 45.94 against the dollar but was still down 2.2 percent from Wednesday’s close.

The Russian currency has lost around a quarter of its value against the greenback this year, in part because of weak oil prices and sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

