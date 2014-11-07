FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Rouble extends gains, nearly 2 pct higher vs dlr than pvs close
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 7, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Rouble extends gains, nearly 2 pct higher vs dlr than pvs close

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes unnecessary word in 1st paragraph)

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The rouble extended gains on Friday afternoon to trade nearly 2 percent higher than the previous close against both the dollar and the euro in choppy trade.

The rouble weakened over 3 percent against both currencies in early trade before strengthening on speculation the central bank was discussing options to help the currency recover some of this week’s heavy losses.

At 1200 GMT, the rouble was up around 1.9 percent against the dollar at 45.94 and 2.0 percent against the euro at 56.88. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.