Russian finance minister says VTB asked for 250 bln rouble aid

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB has asked for 250 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) in aid from the government which plans to discuss it today, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
Siluanov also said the ministry planned to place a remaining $900 million in foreign exchange deposit auctions by the end of 2014.
He said he doubted the ministry would have funds for forex or rouble deposit auctions in 2015.
1 US dollar = 46.6333 Russian rouble Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush