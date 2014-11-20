FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian finance minister says VTB asked for 250 bln rouble aid
November 20, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russian finance minister says VTB asked for 250 bln rouble aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB has asked for 250 billion roubles ($5.4 billion) in aid from the government which plans to discuss it today, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov also said the ministry planned to place a remaining $900 million in foreign exchange deposit auctions by the end of 2014.

He said he doubted the ministry would have funds for forex or rouble deposit auctions in 2015.

1 US dollar = 46.6333 Russian rouble Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush

