FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia cbank says rouble weakness unlikely to affect inflation
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Russia cbank says rouble weakness unlikely to affect inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 6 (Reuters) - The recent weakness of the Russian rouble may not impact inflation reading this year, Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday.

“How is the rouble’s weakness going to affect inflation? It’s possible that it will not at all,” Ignatyev told a banking conference.

“If the rouble remains at the current level, then we may see some impact, but I think it will not be strong and will be spread over time.”

He added, however, that he is convinced the rouble will return to exchange rate levels seen in April, when the rouble traded at around 29.50 against the dollar.

The rouble closed at 33.03 against the dollar on Tuesday, some 14 percent off its strongest this year of 29.04 seen in late February.

Ignatyev reiterated that the central bank aims at keeping inflation this year at between 5 percent and 6 percent. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.