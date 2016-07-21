FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian industry minister: stronger rouble doesn't create risks for exports
July 21, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Russian industry minister: stronger rouble doesn't create risks for exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The current strengthening of the Russian rouble does not create risks for import substitution and exports of Russian industrial goods, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS news agency on Thursday.

Manturov added that a level of 60-70 roubles per dollar was comfortable for the development of import substitution and exports of Russian goods.

The rouble was trading at around 64 roubles per dollar on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

